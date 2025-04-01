Walton Goggins Went Full-Frontal On HBO, And This Is A Bigger Victory Than You Realize

"The Righteous Gemstones" is one of the best comedies in HBO history: a "Succession"-like story about a family of infamous televangelists that explores themes of religion, corruption, greed, deviance, and propaganda. It's also the show that very well may be single-handedly evening the bare scales in terms of displaying full-frontal male nudity. There have been plenty of discussions this year surrounding the moments of male nudity on season 3 of "The White Lotus," but it's one thing to catch Patrick Schwarzenegger in the nude for a brief moment or flash a bit of Jason Isaacs' stunt hog before jolting the camera away to capture the shocked reactions of the other characters in the room — it's another thing entirely to feature a cold-open where Walton Goggins' second nude body double waterskis wearing nothing but a life jacket, boink swatter flapping in the wind.

Full-frontal male nudity is nothing new for "The Righteous Gemstones." Season 1 saw Goggins' Uncle Baby Billy nude in an outdoor bathtub; earlier this season he stood pantsless in a dressing room, and instead of using prosthetics, show creator and star Danny McBride told USA Today that the show uses stunt performers and body doubles. "No, no prostheses," he told the outlet. "Oh yeah, brother, those are red hot organs."

Showing the whole kit and caboodle is the only real boundary Goggins has ever set on "The Righteous Gemstones," and as McBride explained on an upcoming episode of the Filmmaker's Toolkit Podcast (via Indiewire), "We've never used the same penis twice," McBride said. "It was always a different elderly stunt double coming in. And for that particular sequence, we had to have an elderly penis that knew how to waterski." The team would CGI Goggins' face over the stunt performer, which also means, yes, there are continuity issues with Uncle Baby Billy's pork steeple.

This isn't just a win for equality in terms of nudity presented on screen, it's also an incredible step toward normalizing aging bodies on screen in all their glory.