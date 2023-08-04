The Righteous Gemstones' NSFW Finale Scene Came With A Lot Of Laughs BTS

This article contains spoilers for "The Righteous Gemstones" season 3 finale.

I'm not a religious person, but if Heaven is real, I hope it looks like the Y2K orgy with several women, Walton Goggins, Shea Whigham, and a man who may or may not be Gene Hackman from the cold open of the season 3 finale of "The Righteous Gemstones." Now that your eyes have retracted back into your skull after reading that sentence, let me explain. "The Righteous Gemstones" has quietly existed as the prodigal son of HBO since 2019, performing a perfect balancing act between satirical blasphemy, the art of ribaldry, and a southern-fried helping of empathy. Centering a show in the already nonsensical world of mega-church televangelism has allowed the series to convincingly present characters with Goliath-sized personalities, but few are as memorable (or memeable) as Walton Goggins' Uncle Baby Billy Freeman.

Uncle Baby Billy is a former Christian child star turned televangelist conman, and spends most of the show trying to weasel his way into the Gemstone family fortune, as his sister Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) and her marriage to patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) amassed wealth beyond our wildest imaginations. He's constantly pulling off ridiculous get-rich-quick schemes, like his season 3 attempt to rip off "Family Feud" for Christians with "Baby Billy's Bible Bonkers." Like the rest of the Gemstone clan, Uncle Baby Billy is also the furthest thing from pious, with a reputation as a lying, womanizing narcissist who abandons his children. And yet, it's hard not to love him, because Walton Goggins' commitment to the character is comedy gold.

And that commitment was pushed to the limit during the season 3 finale, when Goggins and co-star Shea Whigham, actors in their 50s known for playing tough guys, filmed an extremely NSFW orgy scene which showed them being simultaneously ridden by hot babes while laying face to face with one another.