The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Trailer: Succession Is Ending, But HBO Has Another Awful Family For You

Can we get an amen?! Everyone's favorite ruthless, bickering televangelist failsons and faildaughter are returning to HBO for a third season, and this time they're bringing monster trucks with them.

Danny McBride's absurdist comedy, "The Righteous Gemstones" has been a shining dollop of comedy gold since the series debuted in 2019, bringing all of the horrible, rich white people antics of a show like "Succession," but injected with the same maddening hilarity found in his previous shows "Eastbound and Down" and "Vice Principals." HBO recently unveiled their first teaser for the upcoming season, and by God have I missed these mouthy morons.

The Gemstone family has been through a lot over the past few years, with patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) contemplating retirement but recognizing none of his children are fit to continue the family empire. Jesse (McBride) is a hypocritical blasphemer with a Conway Twitty haircut and a penchant for abusing his position of power, Judy (Edi Patterson) is a sex-obsessed wannabe who probably shouldn't be trusted with sharp objects, and youth pastor Kelvin (Adam DeVine) is a trend-chasing man-child who cares more about convincing a group of muscular men that he's Jesus than he does about enacting good works.

The previous two seasons saw blackmail schemes, murder, a pugilist John Goodman, hostage situations, biker ninjas, luxury hotel scams, child abandonment, and the world's most lavish adult baptism, and that's just scratching the surface of the chaos enacted by the family. Grab your wine glasses of milk and try not to stare at Baby Billy Freeman's (Walton Goggins) tan, because "The Righteous Gemstones" are back for more misbehavin'.