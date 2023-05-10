The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Trailer: Succession Is Ending, But HBO Has Another Awful Family For You
Can we get an amen?! Everyone's favorite ruthless, bickering televangelist failsons and faildaughter are returning to HBO for a third season, and this time they're bringing monster trucks with them.
Danny McBride's absurdist comedy, "The Righteous Gemstones" has been a shining dollop of comedy gold since the series debuted in 2019, bringing all of the horrible, rich white people antics of a show like "Succession," but injected with the same maddening hilarity found in his previous shows "Eastbound and Down" and "Vice Principals." HBO recently unveiled their first teaser for the upcoming season, and by God have I missed these mouthy morons.
The Gemstone family has been through a lot over the past few years, with patriarch Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) contemplating retirement but recognizing none of his children are fit to continue the family empire. Jesse (McBride) is a hypocritical blasphemer with a Conway Twitty haircut and a penchant for abusing his position of power, Judy (Edi Patterson) is a sex-obsessed wannabe who probably shouldn't be trusted with sharp objects, and youth pastor Kelvin (Adam DeVine) is a trend-chasing man-child who cares more about convincing a group of muscular men that he's Jesus than he does about enacting good works.
The previous two seasons saw blackmail schemes, murder, a pugilist John Goodman, hostage situations, biker ninjas, luxury hotel scams, child abandonment, and the world's most lavish adult baptism, and that's just scratching the surface of the chaos enacted by the family. Grab your wine glasses of milk and try not to stare at Baby Billy Freeman's (Walton Goggins) tan, because "The Righteous Gemstones" are back for more misbehavin'.
Watch the teaser for The Righteous Gemstones season 3
As Jesse Gemstone narrates, season 3 is "picking up where Eli Gemstone left off, a man who's done this job for like, thousands of years and is America's Jesus daddy." The kids have finally been given the responsibility and attention they've been craving for the last two seasons, but have quickly realized that running a mega-church empire isn't as easy as it looks. To add to the chaos, the privileged, entitled Gemstones are facing off with another side of evangelicals — alt-right, gun-obsessed, good ol' conservatives. Steve Zahn makes an appearance as one of their leaders and looks to serve as this season's big baddie following Eric Andre's hilarious turn last season as Texas megachurch leader Lyle Lissons.
The new teaser promises plenty of Gemstone madness, including Judy driving a monster truck, Jesse getting invested in Nascar, Baby Billy performing at the Zion's Landing resort, and luckily for all of us, the continued special friendship of Kelvin and Keefe (Tony Cavalero). "Succession" might be ending, but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to your weekly fix of three unserious children failing miserably to earn the respect and adoration of their powerful daddy ... but with more ridiculousness.
"The Righteous Gemstones" returns to Max on June 18, 2023.