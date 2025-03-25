The Righteous Gemstones Made Its Best Decision Ever Just In Time For The Final Season

Kelvin and Keefe are finally able to open up with one another about their true feelings for each other, but they're still in the stranglehold of the conservative industrial complex. Following the retirement of Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), only one of the Gemstone kids' ventures has proven popular and profitable — Kelvin and Keefe's Prism. It's a way for more progressive young people and openly, visibly queer Christians to have a safe place of worship. As Kelvin explains on stage, they're more "open, understanding, and accepting." Sure, it's absolutely a way for the Gemstone family to exploit Rainbow Capitalism, but studies have proven that the overwhelming number of Americans (and a continually rising number of Christians) support gay marriage and millions of LGBTQIA+ people also identify as religious. Even if Kelvin's intentions with Prism aren't altruistic, he has created an invaluable space for countless people.

The success of Prism is so powerful that Kelvin even passes up older brother Jesse (Danny McBride) to nab a nomination for the prestigious Top Christ Following Man award. "It's for my bravery in starting Prism for centering individuals who are usually othered by society," he explains. Eli congratulates Kelvin for the honor but unfortunately, not everyone is as thrilled about Kelvin's rise to the top and it goes beyond Jesse's usual sibling insecurities. Rather than act as if "The Righteous Gemstones" exists in a world where Christians actually followed the teachings of Jesus Christ and loved thy neighbor, it doesn't shy away from the reality that anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment is on the rise, and its legislative support is heavily funded by the religious right.

Jesse's rival Vance Simkins (Stephen Dorff) even weaponizes Kelvin's identity against Jesse to antagonize him during a meeting of The Cape and Pistol Society, the private social club of religious leaders. Simkins is also slated to be a nominee for Top Christ Following Man and tells Jesse, "I thought I'd at least be going up against you but I guess your homosexual brother is the one with the juice." He then compares the Gemstone churches to bathrooms because of the "filth" he claims Kelvin is preaching. Perhaps it's because Jesse hates that Vance got under his skin, or because Vance spoke so poorly about his brother's sexuality, or perhaps it's a little bit of both, but that night Jesse's closest friends burn one of Vance's mini-mall churches to the ground.

If I were a betting woman and there was a line on this in Vegas, I'd lay it all down 4 to 1 that Simkins finds a way to blame this act on the Gemstone church preaching acceptance and amplifying an openly gay preacher.