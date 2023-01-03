1968's Romeo & Juliet Actors Sue Paramount For Child Abuse Over The Film's Nudity

There are a handful of films that seemingly every American high schooler watches at some point in class, but Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" starring Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting is arguably the one most watched. I distinctly remember my teacher warning us not to complain when Hussey lets out a wailing cry lamenting the turmoil between the Capulet and Montague families, joking, "yes, yes, she's very annoying, you'll just have to deal with it." Nowhere in my teacher's laundry list of preemptive warnings did she include the fact both Hussey and Whiting would be shown partially nude during a bedroom scene.

Her defense was that if we knew it was coming, our hormonally charged brains wouldn't be able to focus on the film knowing there was going to be T&A. However, there's a much bigger problem than whether or not some immature high schoolers can handle seeing naked bodies on screen — it's that Hussey and Whiting were both only teenagers when they played the titular characters, meaning everyone who has watched the Academy Award-nominated film has viewed the nude form of underage actors.

Hussey and Whiting are now in their 70s, but according to Variety, they have filed a lawsuit in Santa Monica Superior Court accusing Paramount of sexual exploitation and the distribution of nude images of adolescent children. The suit alleges that the deceased Zeffirelli had assured both actors that they would wear flesh-colored undergarments during the scene to prevent nudity, but allegedly suggested they perform in the nude on the day of shooting or else "the Picture would fail."