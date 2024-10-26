Camille Cottin & Lady Gaga Had To Be Kept Separate During House Of Gucci

At this point, we all know that for better or for worse, Lady Gaga loves going Method for her roles. She claimed that for her role as Ally in "A Star is Born" — the role that won her an Oscar for best original song thanks to the showstopper "Shallow" — she lived in the role for years. More recently, she changed her singing voice and walked the set of "Joker: Folie á Deux" as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel. In 2022, for the biopic "House of Gucci," Lady Gaga took "the Method," where you fully embody your character even when the cameras are off super seriously, and even spoke in an Italian accent for her role as Patrizia Reggiani. Apparently, she also refused to speak to one of her co-stars as a result of her approach to Patrizia.

In a 2022 interview with The Guardian, French actress Camille Cottin — who shared one scene with Lady Gaga on "House of Gucci" where Cottin played Paola Franchi, mistress to Patrizia's husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) — said that the film's lead actress wouldn't speak to her on-set as part of her process. Still, Cottin said it wasn't rude at all.

"She did it in a very lovely way," Cottin said in the interview, praising Lady Gaga lavishly. "I didn't know her, but I'd seen the documentary about her. And you can see how she wouldn't be where she is if she wasn't such a hard worker. Very focused. I have a lot of admiration and respect."