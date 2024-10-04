Joker 2 Has Everyone Asking The Same Thing About Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn

Gotham, we have a problem.

Todd Phillips' long-awaited musical sequel to his Academy Award-winning, billion-dollar-grossing "Joker" is getting mixed reviews from critics, negative word of mouth from fans of the original, and seems likely to fall far short of the original's box office windfall –- which is bad news given its alleged $200 million budget (Phillips has disputed this number, but some industry analysts are sticking with it).

What's the problem? Film critic Ali Arikan might've put it most succinctly this week when he wrote, "Joker: Folie à Deux" is like if Die Hard 2 was just Nakatomi Corporation suing [John] McClane for broken windows –- with Bruno Radolini singing American standards in between." Meanwhile, /Film's Bill Bria begs to differ, rating the film an 8 out of 10, praising the movie for being "remarkably honest and true to itself," he does appear to be (proudly) in the minority on this one. He's certainly not going to get much support from Lady Gaga's Little Monsters on social media.

Woe betide anyone who runs afoul of a global pop star's fan base. When they sense so much as a minor slight of their beloved, they attack with a rabid ferocity. In the case of "Joker: Folie à Deux," which was at one point eyed as an awards season play for the "A Star Is Born" chanteuse, Lady Gaga's portrayal of Arthur Fleck's maniacally devoted love interest, Harleen "Lee" Quinzel, is getting dinged as lacking. This is once again primarily a showcase for Joaquin Phoenix. Was it always planned as such? It's hard to know for sure at present, but Gaga's backers are singling out moments featured in the trailer that failed to make it to the final cut of the movie as evidence that her performance was compromised because of these deleted scenes.

Are they on to something? Let's look at the evidence.