Kate Winslet's Role In The Regime Had Her Taking An In-Depth Look At Trauma

If you're making a list of the greatest film acting debuts of all time, Kate Winslet's unnervingly ecstatic portrayal of Juliet Hulme in Peter Jackson's "Heavenly Creatures" better be at or near the top of the list — and you should absolutely tether it to co-star Melanie Lynskey's startling debut as Pauline Parker in the same fantastic movie. You can't set the bar any higher than this, and all the two actors have done over the last 30 years is meet or surpass our expectations.

While Lynskey ultimately found her groove as a versatile and rousingly effective character actor, Winslet's career skyrocketed to superstardom in 1997 when she landed the role of Rose in James Cameron's disaster epic "Titanic." Her red-hot romance with Leonardo Di Caprio's dashing Jack granted her cinematic immortality, at which point she was faced with the daunting challenge of living up to mainstream moviegoers' expectations.

Winslet could've been the next Elizabeth Taylor, and Hollywood was certainly willing to give her the opportunity to go that glamorous route. But she turned down numerous high-profile films (including "Shakespeare in Love") in favor of parts that allowed her to burrow and grow as an artist. This was clearly the right call. Though the movies didn't always work, it was thrilling to watch Winslet push herself in films by master filmmakers like Jane Campion ("Holy Smoke") and Philip Kaufman ("Quills"). This strategy paid off smashingly with her heart-shattering turn as Clementine Kruczynski in Michel Gondry's "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

Since then, Winslet has only continued to burrow. Of late, she's delivered her most emotionally and psychologically complex work on HBO in Todd Haynes' "Mildred Pierce" and Brad Ingelsby's "Mare of Easttown." How does she keep clearing that dizzyingly high bar she set as a teenager? She prepares. She studies. And this hard work is paying off yet again in her latest HBO series "The Regime."