The Regime Trailer: Kate Winslet Goes Full Succession In HBO's New Series

First off, what a cast! Winslet is joined by such heavy-hitter thespians as Martha Plimpton, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. Secondly, what a savagely bleak tone! It looks like Winslet will play a despot who consolidates power by jailing and/or executing any and all opposition to her rule. But Winslet's character is evidently no ice queen. We see her raging in the woods and sucking on an oxygen tank. She's scrambling to maintain her grasp on the throne, and justifies her actions by declaring them to be the will of her people.

We've seen this kind of political drama play out far too often in real life, but we've never seen it dramatized with the great Ms. Kate at the fore. Winslet is operating at the peak of her considerable powers at the moment, and, looking over her recent oeuvre, she has impeccable taste in projects. There is every reason to expect something special from her alliance with the "Succession" crew. Most striking to me is the trailer's glimpses of Winslet's character's bizarre lifestyle. I'm getting significant Yorgos Lanthimos vibes here, and those are very good vibes indeed.

The capable duo of Stephen Frears ("The Queen") and Jessica Hobbs ("The Crown") will handle directorial duties. The only bad news — we've got to wait until 2024 to see this sucker!