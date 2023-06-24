The Terrifying True Story Behind Tom Holland-Led Series The Crowded Room

According to the Netflix docuseries, after Milligan's arrest he began showing signs of a rare condition, now called Dissociative Identity Disorder, in which a person's psyche becomes fractured into distinct, often wholly separated personalities in the face of major trauma. Milligan worked with several doctors over the course of his imprisonment and initially displayed the traits of 10 different individuals, including an escape artist, a man who spoke Serbo-Croatian (a detail the doc partly debunks), a lonely lesbian woman, a British intellectual, a scared young child, and more.

While aspects of Milligan's story were inconsistent and some people around him doubted the veracity of his diagnosis, his family members confirm in "Monsters Inside" that he had been the subject of harsh, relentless abuse from his stepdad at a young age. This is exactly the type of ongoing traumatic event that some experts in DID say can cause a person to compartmentalize to an extreme degree, creating new personalities to cope with the unendurable.

Mental health professionals claimed that it was some of these other "alters" who committed the crimes Milligan was accused of, and he was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity. Doctors then attempted to help Milligan "fuse" his personalities, coping with his trauma and meshing the parts of his fractured self back together again. As experts, members of his care team, and family members note in "Monsters Inside," it's around this point that Milligan's story gets even more sensational, as he began working with new doctors and giving interviews with Keyes. During this time, his doctor reportedly uncovered 14 more personalities, which Milligan was eventually allegedly able to fuse together thanks to an alter called "The Teacher" who had a more holistic view of the man's subconscious.