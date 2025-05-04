One of the most prolific and best-selling authors in American history is Stephen King, who's written countless beloved books across a career spanning 50 years. Primarily known for his work in the horror genre, King has expanded his thematic reach to include crime, fantasy, and science fiction, sometimes under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. Many of King's works have been adapted into film and television, with adaptations in the latter in both the ongoing and limited series format. And like any other author, especially one with King's prodigious output, some adaptations are going to go under-appreciated and overlooked.

Simply put, there are a multitude of Stephen King television adaptations, with many not getting their just due during their initial release. Whether overshadowed by more prominent adaptations or relegated to more audience-neglected platforms, even King's name doesn't guarantee a show's success. Fortunately, many of these series' reputations have improved over time, with subsequent audiences finally giving them the attention that they richly deserve.

Here are the 10 most underrated Stephen King TV shows and miniseries.