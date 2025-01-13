The Best Stephen King Book, According To Goodreads

When it comes to Stephen King fans, some have a penchant for Pennywise, while others have a secret love for "The Tommyknockers," even if Stephen King himself isn't a fan. However, after Goodreads conducted a poll, one book took the top spot after earning an average rating of 4.35 out of 5. Published in 1978, "The Stand" is King's epic tale of a virus that wipes out most of the Earth's population, leaving those who remain to fight on the side of good or evil. Like some of King's most engrossing work, a wild tapestry unfolds with a host of different characters all walking their own paths. Eventually, all roads lead to a final showdown with the mysterious Randall Flagg, who arrives just in time to tip what's left of America into even more chaos, ending with the fate of humanity being gambled in Las Vegas.

Within this 1,153-page nightmare, the biggest terror in King's massive tale chronicling the end of mankind isn't Flagg, but the virus, dubbed Captain Tripps, that allows him safe passage to the apocalypse. When Captain Tripps is let loose, it's the spread that creates the most chills for both those infected and the ones left behind to deal with it. It's what made the 1994 TV movie adaptation such a great watch and one of the best adaptations of Stephen King's works (the 2020 miniseries, not so much). It also became even more relatable in 2020 when fans noticed that reality was beginning to look like one of King's most disturbing portions of the book.