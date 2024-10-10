Why Stephen King Once Called Salem's Lot His Favorite Story

History is a strange beast. Sometimes, all of us collectively understand that we're living through a major historical moment, usually involving some awful tragedy or a time of particular hardship. Yet most times, an era cannot be understood by the people currently living it; it's only after the benefit of hindsight that we can assign origin points and milestones to events that, while they were happening, seemed of little note. It's one of the reasons why critics, historians, and especially artists are so valuable to our culture, as part of their job is to try and keep watch for such course-changing events and trends while they're still occurring, either to point them out for celebration or to warn against their continuation.

Although the novel "Salem's Lot" was written early in Stephen King's career, it proves that King was already a keen observer of American culture, pop and otherwise. The novel works brilliantly on several levels: for one, it's just damn scary, with King using his powers of prose to create a genuinely dread-filled atmosphere that pervades the book. For another, it's a clever integration of the classical "rules" and tropes of the vampire transplanted into the then-modern day. As a matter of fact, it does for the horror genre what filmmakers like Tobe Hooper (who not coincidentally would first adapt "Salem's Lot" to the screen in 1979) were just beginning to do and others like Steven Spielberg would later do, which is to bring the classic monsters and villains of horror out from the dank castles and remote villages of yesteryear and into the small towns of America, putting them literally and figuratively next door to us. While there are many reasons why King would think of "Salem's Lot" as being his favorite story, it's actually for a far more eerie historical reason that the author has affection for that novel in particular.