Stephen King Helped One Of 2024's Most Anticipated Horror Movies See The Light Of Day

Much has been said about Stephen King, the prolific author of dozens of novels, screenplays, teleplays, and even a few comic books and a stage musical. However, less has been said about Stephen King: Pop Culture Influencer. While King's name has become about as prestigious as other writers whose works have stood the test of time like Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe, King is one of the few titans of culture who's been alive while his star rose to such great heights, allowing him to enjoy a level of reputation that other artists only reach posthumously. As such, King has parlayed this fame into being a sort of media guru of sorts; while he's not and has never passed himself off as what we know to be an influencer today, he's regularly offered his opinions and suggestions on the art he enjoys almost as an offshoot of the nonfiction he's written (like 2000's "On Writing"). In fact, beginning in 2003, King wrote a regular column in the pages of Entertainment Weekly called "The Pop of King," in which he'd give his weekly musings on whatever he happened to be watching, reading, listening to, or thinking about at the time.

As a result of all this, King's recommendations began to carry a not insignificant amount of weight. Sure, lots of other artists and big celebrities have and will give their two cents on what to read, listen to, or watch, but King's affable, populist tastes, as laid out in his column, were never too obscure or arrogant to be alienating. Although "The Pop of King" column ended in 2011, King has continued to recommend and support the media he likes on his X (neé Twitter) account, and is still seen as an authoritative voice on horror in particular. In addition, he's also generally trusted with opinions about his own work and films adapted from it. So, when King recently tweeted his positive thoughts about the long-shelved film version of "Salem's Lot," it started a chain reaction that allowed the movie to finally get released before it could be shelved completely.