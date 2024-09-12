Stephen King Helped One Of 2024's Most Anticipated Horror Movies See The Light Of Day
Much has been said about Stephen King, the prolific author of dozens of novels, screenplays, teleplays, and even a few comic books and a stage musical. However, less has been said about Stephen King: Pop Culture Influencer. While King's name has become about as prestigious as other writers whose works have stood the test of time like Shakespeare and Edgar Allan Poe, King is one of the few titans of culture who's been alive while his star rose to such great heights, allowing him to enjoy a level of reputation that other artists only reach posthumously. As such, King has parlayed this fame into being a sort of media guru of sorts; while he's not and has never passed himself off as what we know to be an influencer today, he's regularly offered his opinions and suggestions on the art he enjoys almost as an offshoot of the nonfiction he's written (like 2000's "On Writing"). In fact, beginning in 2003, King wrote a regular column in the pages of Entertainment Weekly called "The Pop of King," in which he'd give his weekly musings on whatever he happened to be watching, reading, listening to, or thinking about at the time.
As a result of all this, King's recommendations began to carry a not insignificant amount of weight. Sure, lots of other artists and big celebrities have and will give their two cents on what to read, listen to, or watch, but King's affable, populist tastes, as laid out in his column, were never too obscure or arrogant to be alienating. Although "The Pop of King" column ended in 2011, King has continued to recommend and support the media he likes on his X (neé Twitter) account, and is still seen as an authoritative voice on horror in particular. In addition, he's also generally trusted with opinions about his own work and films adapted from it. So, when King recently tweeted his positive thoughts about the long-shelved film version of "Salem's Lot," it started a chain reaction that allowed the movie to finally get released before it could be shelved completely.
King tweets his love for Salem's Lot
If we were discussing any other movie from any other studio, it would be pertinent to point out how flabbergastingly strange it is that a major motion picture version of a super popular Stephen King horror novel directed by a man heavily involved with the successful "The Conjuring" franchise was nearly shelved. But this is Warner Bros. Discovery we're discussing, and they've unfortunately built a long track record for themselves (ever since the appointment of CEO David Zaslav) of taking what seems like slam dunk hit films based on their existing (and highly popular!) IP and throwing them in the trash. Keeping a horror movie like "Salem's Lot" delayed indefinitely is only par for the course for a studio that's permanently benched "Batgirl" and "Coyote vs. Acme."
It's not like "Salem's Lot" is a tricky film to market, either; it's been adapted to the small screen as a miniseries several times before. First in 1979 from director Tobe Hooper (an adaptation successful enough that it got a sequel released in theaters by director Larry Cohen in 1987), and in 2004 from director Mikael Salomon. With that history, it seems clear that WB and New Line Cinema greenlit writer and director Gary Dauberman's latest adaptation of the novel in the wake of the two successful "It" films, which had previously only been adapted in a TV miniseries as well.
After being scheduled to hit theaters in September 2022 and then getting delayed to Spring 2023, Dauberman's "Salem's Lot" was removed from the studio's release schedule completely, King, undaunted, took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the matter after he viewed the film in the fall of 2023. As he wrote:
"The Warner Bros remake of 'SALEM'S LOT,' currently shelved, is muscular and involving. It has the feel of 'Old Hollywood,' when a film was given a chance to draw a breath before getting to business. When attention spans were longer, in other words."
Dauberman says King's 'shock support' got Salem's Lot released
King went on to describe the movie further, comparing it to "The Great Escape" in its pacing and, despite sporting changes from his novel that he doesn't love, generally recommending it. Apparently, his positive tweets didn't make WB budge all that much, because a few months later in February of this year, he tweeted his frustration with the situation in a much more direct manner:
"Between you and me, Twitter, I've seen the new 'Salem's Lot' and it's quite good. Old-school horror filmmaking: slow build, big payoff. Not sure why WB is holding it back; not like it's embarrassing, or anything. Who knows. I just write the f—g things."
It was King's more strongly worded tweet which seemed to get people at WB off their duff and interested in giving "Salem's Lot" some kind of release at all, according to Dauberman. As the filmmaker recently told Total Film (via Games Radar), "I'm extremely thankful for Steve's support [...] Let's just say it provided some shock support for some of the more bumpy portions of this journey and leave it at that."
The fact that the film's official release was announced on March 12, just weeks after King's February 19 tweet, seems to be the smoking gun in terms of the author's influence on the WB powers that be. It's a little bit of a pyrrhic victory for the film, as it's only getting a release on the studio's streaming platform, Max, in October. It is getting a theatrical release in the UK and Ireland on October 11, however (maybe WB thinks that Europe is more prone to going to the theater for vampires), so at least some audiences will get to see the film the way it was originally intended. While streaming-exclusive releases are a crapshoot these days when it comes to word of mouth and finding an audience, let's hope that audiences will react much like Stephen King did when they finally get to watch "Salem's Lot." At the very least, the whole matter reinforces just what a cultural force King is; after all, without him, this movie literally would not exist twice over.
"Salem's Lot" premieres on Max on October 3, 2024.