Hulu Is Streaming Stephen King's Most Underrated Miniseries

Stephen King has penned dozens of books and hundreds of short stories, many of which have been adapted for the screen with varying degrees of success. That said, the author's work is enduringly popular, and studios and networks can't get enough of his twisted imagination. That's why ABC came calling after he wrote an original screenplay for a miniseries called "Storm of the Century," an underrated gem from 1999 that deserves more recognition. The good news, however, is that it's available to stream on Hulu — and you really need to watch it.

If you had to judge "Storm of the Century" just by reading the summary, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a prototypical King story; however, this one packs more of a punch than most. The six-hour miniseries takes place in Little Tall Island, a sleepy town in Maine that becomes engulfed in terror following a blizzard and the arrival of the mysterious Andre Linoge (Colm Feore). The visitor knows everyone's darkest secrets and turns the townsfolk against each other, but he's a reasonable menace who agrees to leave everyone alone if they voluntarily give him a child. Will the residents of Little Tall succumb to his demand? Or will they find a way to overcome their supernatural enemy?

"Storm of the Century" wasn't the massive ratings smash ABC wanted it to be in 1999, but the miniseries was critically applauded and holds up impressively after all these years. What's more, it occupies a special place in Stephen King's heart, and that goes a long way.