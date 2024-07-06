Stephen King's Favorite Stephen King Book Still Hasn't Been Made Into A Movie

To say that Stephen King has had an impressive career would be an insulting understatement. One of the most prolific authors ever, he has published nearly 70 novels and dozens upon dozens of short stories, many of which have been adapted for the screen over the years. But it turns out that even in the golden age of King adaptations spurred by the insane success of "It" in 2017, the author's favorite book hasn't yet been turned into a movie.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, King name-checked "Lisey's Story" as the best book of his storied career. That's no small thing. As for why? Here's what he had to say about it at the time:

"Lisey's Story. That one felt like an important book to me because it was about marriage, and I'd never written about that. I wanted to talk about two things: One is the secret world that people build inside a marriage, and the other was that even in that intimate world, there's still things that we don't know about each other."

Published in 2006, "Lisey's Story" was largely met with acclaim by the literary world. Though it took 15 years, the book was eventually adapted into a miniseries by Apple TV+, which aired in 2021. What's unique about the show is that King adapted it personally for the screen. Inspired by "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," King wrote the whole show himself. For those who may not be familiar, the synopsis reads as follows: