After IT, Bill Skarsgard Starred In Another Spooky Stephen King Adaptation

Stephen King superfans, especially those who have read the books in the "Dark Tower" series (currently being adapted by Mike Flanagan), will be able to tell you that many of the author's stories interconnect in unexpected ways. For instance: in the original novel of King's "It," Dick Halloran from "The Shining" appears and interacts with one of the story's child protagonists. There is a scene in "Wizard and Glass," the fourth "Dark Tower" novel, where the characters visit the plague-ridden reality of King's "The Stand." The character of Father Callahan from "Salem's Lot" becomes one of the main characters of the "Dark Tower" series. There are also several King stories that take place in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine. There are many other connections that a deep-cut King reader could add to this list.

In 2018, television honchos Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason decided to take advantage of their extant connections by creating the Hulu TV series "Castle Rock," a show that brought together previously separated Stephen King characters to meet in the titular town. And the references to King's works were myriad. One of the central locations of the series was Shawshank Prison, the main location of "The Shawshank Redemption," and the recurring character Sheriff Alan Pangborn (Scott Glenn) was a character from "Needful Things." Background newspaper clippings make references to books like "Cujo" and "The Body" (the novella that inspired "Stand By Me"), and there's a character named Jackie Torrance (Jane Levy), who is the niece of Jack Torrance from "The Shining."

One of the major characters from "Castle Rock" is a character called simply "The Kid," played by Bill Skarsgård. The Kid is, we should immediately clarify, unrelated to Pennywise the Clown, the child-eating monster that Skarsgård played in the hit 2017 and 2019 "It" movies.