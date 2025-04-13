Stephen King Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With The Mr. Mercedes TV Series

Remember the "Mr. Mercedes" TV series? Few might.

"Mr. Mercedes" ran for 30 episodes over the course of three seasons from 2017 to 2019. It was a detective series starring Brendan Gleeson, Harry Treadaway, Justine Lupe, Kelly Lynch, and Mary-Louise Parker, and it was based on a trilogy of hard-boiled novels — "Mr. Mercedes," "Finders Keepers," and "End of Watch" — written by Stephen King in 2014 and 2015. The books began with the story of a retired homicide detective named Kermit "Bill" Hodges (Gleeson) who became involved in a serial killer case he was never able to close while still active. They got weirder from there.

The show was developed by TV superstar David E. Kelley, and was pretty well received by viewers and critics. The first season sports an 84% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on a scant 29 reviews. The second season got a full-on 100% approval rating, but only four reviews were published. There isn't a score recorded for the show's third season. It seems that "Mr. Mercedes" wasn't widely seen. Weirdly, the Justine Lupe character, named Holly Gibney, carried over into the 2020 HBO miniseries "The Outsider" where she was played by Cynthia Erivo.

Why did everyone stay away from "Mr. Mercedes?" Because it was broadcast on a little-known cable TV network that never got a lot of attention. Perhaps only AT&T and DirecTV users remember the short-lived Audience Network, a service that only existed from 2016 to 2020. Back in 2020, King spoke with the New York Times, and he expressed some regret over the fact that "Mr. Mercedes" never reached a mass audience. It wasn't that it was a bad show by any means. It was just hiding too deeply in the weeds of the Streaming Wars.

