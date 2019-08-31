Trailers are an under-appreciated art form insofar that many times they’re seen as vehicles for showing footage, explaining films away, or showing their hand about what moviegoers can expect. Foreign, domestic, independent, big budget: What better way to hone your skills as a thoughtful moviegoer than by deconstructing these little pieces of advertising?

This week, we talk about terminal illness, watch one comedian talk about mid-life as another comedian talks about his struggle with depression, talk with a billionaire, and then see what Crispin Glover is up to.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Director Mike Binder is capturing comedian Bill Burr in all his irascible glory. As a fan of his work, this looks like more of the same but that couldn’t be more of a compliment. The man doesn’t have a gimmick and has always been true to his comedic roots in how he has approached his craft. While this trailer follows the usual set up and then punchline, rinse and repeat, the jokes feel fresh and his energy is infectious.

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

I wish that director Davis Guggenheim would direct a movie about my unimportant life.

This three-part documentary tells Bill Gates’ life story, in-depth and unfiltered, as he pursues unique solutions to some of the world’s most complex problems. From Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim (An Inconvenient Truth, He Named Me Malala).

Without question, Gates is successfully writing his third act. From his philanthropy, to his outspoken efforts to help change the world for the better with the money he has, it all makes for one compelling story. This documentary, if it’s being honest, will not pull the punches it might when talking about Microsoft’s rise and the ruthlessness that Gates and Co. had in order for it to ascend. That said, if it does not, it can absolutely swing just as hard in the other direction to show what that did to him as a person and a humanitarian.

Claire

Looking upon all the issues that surround YouTube as a company it’s always comforting to know that the trials and tribulations like Claire Wineland are still out there. Directed by Academy Awards winner Nicholas Reed, this documentary is just something that feels good to watch. Knowing how this ultimately ends, it’s not an easy watch, but just like the shot in the arm that something like “The Last Lecture” imbued upon a populace who it resonated with, this too feels like something that could help those who need some hope to live their fullest lives possible.

Gary Gulman: The Great Depreshh

It’s the context that makes this trailer stand more than anything else. Earlier this week, I was listening to comedian Rick Reynolds, a comic who wasn’t dropping punchlines as much as he was working through something on stage. So it’s fitting that someone like Judd Apatow is serving as executive producer on this seeing how the comedy of Gary Gulman is just so personal and real. I’m used to comedy trailers that just want to push joke after joke as quickly as possible, but this one slows things down. It’s less interested in the jabs than it is the context in a special that looks to go deep and intimate. That’s my kind of comedy.

Lucky Day

When you have a director like Roger Avary releasing a crime thriller, you know it’s going to be a different kind of movie than you’re used to seeing.

Director Roger Avary, the Oscar®-winning writer of Pulp Fiction and Killing Zoe, lends his high-energy, bone-crunching style to this crime saga starring Crispin Glover (“American Gods”), Nina Dobrev (Flatliners), and Luke Bracey (Point Break). Finally out of prison, safecracker Red (Bracey) rejoins his wife (Dobrev) and daughter and vows to go straight. But psychotic French hit man Luc (Glover) has also come to town, seeking revenge against Red for the death of Luc’s brother — leading to a very unlucky showdown.

I have fond memories of Killing Zoe, and his work on Pulp Fiction gives me a fantastic reason to slow down and pay attention. Forget that it looks like this could be a watch-once-and-never-watch-it-again kind of movie, I’m still intrigued. The pacing is crisp, the editing is tight, and I’ll take any excuse to have Crispin Glover chew on scenery like it was a toothpick.

