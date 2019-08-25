Netflix is continuing to expand its international offerings, and its latest effort is Bard of Blood, an Indian spy thriller series boasting some serious Bollywood credentials. Produced by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood stars Emraan Hashmi as an excommunicated RAW agent who leads a dangerous rescue mission in Balochistan. Watch the Bard of Blood trailer below.

Bard of Blood Trailer

Based on Bilal Siddiqui‘s 2015 espionage thriller novel of the same name, Bard of Blood follows ex-RAW agent (the Research and Analysis Wing of the Indian government) as he’s recruited for one more mission. Sent on a rescue mission with analyst played by Sobhita Dhulipala (Made In Heaven) and a sleeper agent, played by Vineet Kumar Singh (Mukkabaaz) in Balochistan, the group quickly realize that this is more akin to a suicide mission, with danger lurking at every corner. But this isn’t your typical Bollywood action flick where physics are made to be defied, nor is it Netflix’s more realistic gritty crime series Sacred Games. Bard of Blood sits somewhere — there’s some intriguing political machinations going, but there are also plenty of explosions to coolly walk away from.

The screenplay for Bard of Blood is being written by author Bilal Siddiqui himself and is directed by feature film director Ribhu Dasgupta (Michael, Te3n), who is set to helm another remake of a book adaptation, the Parineeti Chopra-starring The Girl On The Train. And it’s got the biggest Bollywood superstar producing it: Shah Rukh Khan. Khan has been promoting this series for a while now, even appearing on David Letterman’s talk show to boost it and releasing a four-minute satirical video of himself interrogating star Emraan Hashmi.

Here is the synopsis for Bard of Blood:

An excommunicated RAW agent, Kabir Anand, a courageous analyst, Isha Khanna, and a sleeper agent, Veer Singh, take on a covert mission in Balochistan when four Indian spies are captured. The mission soon turns south and Kabir Anand, played by Emraan Hashmi, must face his demons from the past to end a war before it begins.

Bard of Blood premieres on Netflix on September 27, 2019.