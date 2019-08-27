The trailer for the fourth and final season of Mr. Robot is here, and it’s ready to get you into the holiday season! Yes, I know the holiday season isn’t for another few months, but don’t worry – the holidays on display in this trailer don’t look very merry. In fact, they look downright miserable and gloomy. So I guess now is the perfect time to watch such a thing. Check out the Mr. Robot season 4 trailer below.

Mr. Robot Season 4 Trailer

I haven’t kept up with Mr. Robot. In fact, I haven’t even finished the first season. But I’ve been meaning to! Maybe now that the show is coming to an end, I will finally carve out a chunk of time to dive into Sam Esmail‘s dark hacker series. As mentioned above, this is the final season, which means the series will hopefully draw to a rewarding conclusion.

“It brings the show back to its initial promise of Elliot wanting to take down the guys behind the scenes who are manipulating society,” Esmail told THR. “The journey between seasons one to three has been about discovering who the real culprits are. The hack was merely a distraction that was co-opted by these people, and it’s finally been revealed and exposed to Elliot. In a weird way, the next season will return back to that initial premise of the show and have Elliot be motivated by that, with this new clarity.”

Mr. Robot, starring Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, and BD Wongseason 4 premieres October 6.