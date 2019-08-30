A few days ago, Netflix released a teaser for their new show The I-Land that gave off serious Lost vibes. Now a full trailer is here, and those Lost reminders aren’t going anywhere. Throw in some The Purge, some The Most Dangerous Game, and even a little Fyre Festival, and you’ve got yourself a show that looks…kind of silly. But hey, Bruce McGill is in there wearing a big cowboy hat! That’s something! Watch The I-Land trailer below.

The I-Land Trailer

You’d think that after Lost drew the proverbial nail through the coffin of “weird sci-fi shows set on remote islands” that producers would abandon the idea. But here we are again with The I-Land, a series where weird stuff happens to some folks stranded on a mysterious island. Here’s the synopsis:

When ten people wake up on a treacherous island with no memory of who they are or how they got there, they set off on a trek to try to get back home. They soon discover this world is not as it seems. Faced with the I-Land’s extreme psychological and physical challenges, they must rise to their better selves — or die as their worst ones.

Sounds fine, I guess.

The series features Natalie Martinez (The Crossing), Kate Bosworth (Superman Returns), Alex Pettyfer (I Am Number Four), Ronald Peet (The Meyerowitz Stories), Kyle Schmid (Six), Kota Eberhardt (Dark Phoenix), Sibylla Deen(Tyrant), Anthony Lee Medina (Flesh and Bone), Gilles Geary (The Path), and Michele Veintimilla (Gotham). Bruce McGill, one of those character actors who is always fun to watch, is in there as well, playing some sort of ominous cowboy. Perhaps the most interesting tidbit is that the series was created by Neil LaBute, a playwright and filmmaker whose titles include In the Company of Men, Nurse Betty and The Shape of Things. He also directed the infamous remake of The Wicker Man, and created the Syfy series Van Helsing. What a strange career.

The I-Land debuts on Netflix September 12, 2019.