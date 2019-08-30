A new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer is here, and one thing’s for sure: it’s a lot better than the first trailer we got. There’s plenty of dark, violent action in every frame of this trailer. There’s also plenty of Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor being pretty badass. Will that be enough to draw in audiences? Can the lopsided Terminator franchise be redeemed? Watch the latest Terminator: Dark Fate trailer below and decide for yourself.

Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer

The Terminator franchise has had some problems, to say the least. After Terminator 2: Judgement, the series went off the rails. Terminator 3 was kind of watchable, but nowhere near as good as T2. And then everything that came after was a complete mess. The sane thing to do would be to let the franchise die. But like the terminators themselves, this series just keeps coming. It can’t be reasoned with. It doesn’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop… ever.

Terminator: Dark Fate has a few things going for it, though. For one, James Cameron, the guy who created all of this, to begin with, is back for the first time since T2. Cameron produced Dark Fate and also helped come up with the story. In addition to Cameron, Linda Hamilton is back as well, and it’s certainly fun to see her in Sarah Connor mode again.

In Dark Fate, set 27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, “a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.” And of course, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as well, this time playing a terminator…named Carl. You read that right.

This trailer is a hell of a lot better than that first one. And I’m digging Mackenzie Davis in ass-kicker mode – that might be worth the price of admission alone. Still, I have shell-shock from all the other lousy Terminator sequels. It seems Cameron and director Tim Miller both do as well since Dark Fate is completely ignoring every sequel after T2.

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1, 2019.