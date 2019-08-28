This fall, Dexter’s Laboratory and Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns to Adult Swim with an all-new animated series, and it looks like a far cry from what he’s been doing with the Hotel Transylvania film franchise.

Primal follows a caveman and a dinosaur with an unlikely bond as they try to survive the harsh, dangerous prehistoric landscape that is full of some of the most deadly creatures you’ve ever seen. A new Primal trailer has arrived to show off the incredible animation and the bloody violence that will bring this epic story to life, and we cannot wait to see it in full. Watch it below.

Primal Trailer

How can we not tune in to Primal when the series features a shot of the show’s caveman character riding on the back of a tyranosaurus rex, surrounding by what appear to be velociraptors? Plus, there are plenty more creatures that look enticing, especially when it comes to squaring off with this deadly duo.

But aside from the violence, it seems like Tartakovsky has crafted something unique with this series. The creator previously said:

“Forget about the violence and stuff, there’s plenty of that to go around. It’s these serious themes. The biggest thing is that we trust the audience. It’s 10 episodes, no dialogue, and some of it’s pretty intense, so we are going to rely on you the audience to understand it and to pay attention.”

Without dialogue, the series will be relying heavily on the animation to keep viewers engaged, but it sounds like there’s a compelling story to be told without words here too. Maybe we should be grateful to the Hotel Transylvania franchise because the success of those movies is likely affording Tartakovsky the time and opportunity to make some things that he’s really passionate about.

Primal is getting a different kind of premiere when it hits Adult Swim this fall. All 10 episodes will air across five nights in a row, starting on October 7 and running through October 11. That’s two episodes each night, and that makes us glad we won’t have to wait long in between episodes to see the next frame of prehistoric animated beauty.