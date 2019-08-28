HBO’s trailer for The New Pope may not have you losing your religion, but it may just change your avenue of worship. I’m talking of course, about the trailer being mostly comprised of a slow-motion shot of Jude Law, dressed solely in a white Speedo, walking down a beach in front of bikini-clad girls playing volleyball. It’s heavenly. It’s bliss. It’s the next step in the meme-ification of The Young Pope, Paolo Sorrentino‘s wildly self-aware papal drama. The follow-up season to the acclaimed 2016 limited series, The New Pope introduces Lenny Belardo’s (Law) apparent successor, played by John Malkovich, who is much more buttoned up than his Speedo-clad predecessor. Watch The New Pope trailer below.

The New Pope Trailer

John Malkovich may be hot stuff, but he’s going to have to bring hellfire if he wants to beat the heat sizzling off of Jude Law’s heavenly body. The official trailer for The New Pope tells us nothing about the new season except what we already know: Jude Law is aging like fine wine, and John Malkovich looks great in traditional papal garb. And oh yes, we would faint at the sight of Law strutting in a bright, shining Speedo too.

While it’s too soon to see yet if The New Pope will meet with the same level of critical acclaim and awards love as the first season (Law scored a Golden Globe nomination and The Young Pope notably became the first Italian series to ever be nominated for a Primetime Emmy), it’s clear that Sorrentino is maintaining the limited series’ winking humor.

The second season, which follows the 10-episode limited series that aired on HBO in 2016, is penned by The Young Pope’s Paolo Sorrentino, Umberto Contarello, and Stefano Bises and features Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson as guest stars, joining the original cast members of Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini.

The New Pope will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 1, which means it’s likely that HBO will premiere the series Stateside in early 2020.