Timothée Chalamet and his gorgeous head of hair is everywhere nowadays, but fans of the Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee will have to suffer with him shaving those curls off and rocking a bowl cut in The King. Chalamet stars as Hal, the wayward prince who goes on to become King Henry V, in the adaptation of Shakespeare’s various plays about the English king directed by David Michôd. Watch The King trailer below.

The King Trailer

The King is inspired by elements of William Shakespeare’s historical plays Henry IV and Henry V, but isn’t quite Shakespeare as you remember it in school. Joel Edgerton, who co-writes the film with Michôd, compares The King to “‘Game Of Thrones’ meets Shakespeare only in that, you can watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ and understand what’s going on.” Chalamet may be rocking a period-authentic haircut and outfit, but he’ll be speaking in a more modern dialogue as the young Henry V, a prince who must ascend the throne after a “riotous youth” of hanging out with lowlifes.

Also starring in the film is Edgerton as Falstaff, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, Robert Pattinson as The Dauphin, Sean Harris as William, Lily-Rose Depp in the role of Princess Catherine,Tom Glynn-Carney as Hotspur, and Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie as Philippa.

Henry V is one of the most popular Shakespeare plays to adapt, with three major films made starring the heartthrob of the moment: Laurence Olivier in 1944, Kenneth Branagh in 1989, and most recently, Tom Hiddleston in a 2012 BBC film as part of The Hollow Crown series. It’s a heavy crown for Chalamet to bear, but one that he will likely wear stupendously.

Here’s the official logline for The King:

Inspired by elements of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and Henry V, a young, disgraced prince, Hal inherits the crown and must learn what it means to be a king, guided by his one true friend, Falstaff.

The King will debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.