The Theory of Everything‘s Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones reunite for The Aeronauts, a big, effects-driven adventure about two very British people who take to the skies. It might sound foolhardy, but don’t worry: it’s all in the name of science. The film is based loosely on a true story, but it’s really just an excuse to jostle Redmayne and Jones around against cool-looking backdrops. Watch The Aeronauts trailer below.

The Aeronauts Trailer

Early on in this trailer for The Aeronauts, Felicity Jones can be heard declaring: “I’m a really good aeronaut!” Perhaps that’s all you need to know about what type of film this is. Jones plays Amelia Wren, a daredevil balloon pilot living in 1862. Wren “teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history. While breaking records and advancing scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.” Tom Harper directs from a script by Jack Thorne.

This Aeronauts trailer is fine, I suppose? The dialogue is a bit hamfisted, but the effects shots – like when Jones scales the netting of the hot air balloon and the sky curves around her, are impressive, and I have no doubt they’ll look good on a big screen. Amazon even had a plan at one point to screen The Aeronauts in IMAX, but later changed their minds. Now it’ll open in theaters on December 6 before floating onto Amazon Prime Video December 20, 2019.

First, though, the movie will be playing at TIFF next month. The official TIFF page for the movie offers some praise: