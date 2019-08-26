The full American Horror Story 1984 trailer is here, and it’s practically daring you to count all the slasher movie references within. The latest season of the seemingly never-ending horror anthology show sends its cast to a deadly summer camp. Who will survive, and what will be left of them? And how many pieces of bad ’80s fashion will be on display? Watch the American Horror Story 1984 trailer below.

American Horror Story 1984 Trailer

As much as I love all-things-horror, I am not a fan of American Horror Story. I tried to get into the show, but jumped-ship around the time of American Horror Story: Asylum. The show had plenty of style, and a great cast to boot. But more often than not, the seasons felt slapdash and poorly plotted, as if the writers were literally just making it up as they went without any real plan.

All that said, I think American Horror Story 1984 might be the season that finally sucks me back in. I’m a sucker for ’80s slasher movies, and while this trailer seems to be leaning very heavily on winking, painfully obvious humor, I don’t think I’m going to be able to resist. There are clearly plenty of slasher movies being referenced here, from Friday the 13th to Sleepaway Camp. There’s also a moment lifted directly from the original Halloween – you’ll know it when you see it. Screw it – I’m in. You got me, American Horror Story 1984.

This new season stars Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, Matthew Morrison, DeRon Horton, and Zach Villa. Evan Peters, who has been in every single previous American Horror Story season, doesn’t appear this year. Sorry.

In this latest season, a group of unlucky youths finds themselves in danger at Camp Redwood, where they’re stalked by an escaped killer nicknamed Mr. Jingles. Is this a reference to the supernatural mouse of the same name from Stephen King’s The Green Mile? Maybe! Although I don’t know why! Maybe we’ll find out. Or maybe it’ll be yet another instance where American Horror Story throws out a random reference for no real reason.

American Horror Story 1984 premieres on September 9, 2019.