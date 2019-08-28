It seems like DC Universe’s gritty take on Teen Titans has made its peace with Batman. Or at least, Brenton Thwaites’ Robin has in the upcoming season of Titans, which introduces the Caped Crusader as played by Game of Thrones‘ Iain Glen. But Glen’s Bruce Wayne isn’t the only new (or old?) face being introduced in Titans season 2. The Titans season 2 trailer follows the team welcoming new allies like Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Krypto, Jericho (Chella Man), and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) as they unite against a familiar Big Bad, Deathstroke (Esai Morales).

Titans Season 2 Trailer

Titans has come far from muttering “fuck Batman.” It’s uncertain if the DC Universe series is dialing back its profanity, but it certainly is ramping up its superhero camp even as it maintains a rather sad and angsty atmosphere. These are teens after all, and they’re all angry! But less angry is Thwaites’ Dick Grayson, the former Robin, who hangs up the cape but keeps getting pulled back into the world of crime-fighting. But all that free time gives him a chance to visit his former mentor, Bruce Wayne (Glen), who makes his debut in Titans after being alluded to several times. Also making his debut is a very shirtless Connor Kent, aka Superboy, and his good dog Krypton. It’s good timing considering that this season, the Titans are facing off against their most famous longtime villain, Deathstroke.

Titans, which is executive produced by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, also stars Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly.

Here is the synopsis for Titans season 2:

In this action-packed, live-action series, Dick Grayson, aka the former Robin (series star BRENTON THWAITES), emerges from the shadows to lead a band of new heroes – including Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and others. DC UNIVERSE’s first original series follows this group of young heroes as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the iconic Teen Titans franchise. In the groundbreaking first season, Dick meets Rachel Roth aka Raven (series star TEAGAN CROFT), a young girl with special abilities brought on by a mysterious darkness inside of her that she struggles to control, and together, they find themselves embroiled in a conspiracy to bring about Hell on Earth. Joined by the mysterious Kory Anders aka Starfire (series star ANNA DIOP) and loveable Gar Logan aka Beast Boy (series star RYAN POTTER), these lost and disparate individuals become a surrogate family to one another and a team of heroes for the world.

Titans season 2 premieres on DC Universe on September 6, 2019.