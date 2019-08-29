Animation titan Matt Groening, the creator of long-running series The Simpsons and Futurama, took a stab at fantasy with Netflix’s Disenchantment, a fantasy-comedy that premiered to mixed reviews last year. But the animated series is back with at least 20 more episodes and a tantalizing new tease about a presumed dead character in Disenchantment Part 2. Watch the Disenchantment Part 2 trailer below.

Disenchantment Part 2 Trailer

Disenchantment might be taking a little longer than Groening’s previous beloved staples The Simpsons and Futurama, but Netflix seems invested in this series. Part 2 of the series, which will be comprised of at least 20 more episodes, is coming soon to the streaming service. Per a press release, this next chapter will delve deeper “into the un-fairytale’s mythology” as it “explores faraway worlds well beyond Dreamland.”

Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of the hard-drinking princess Bean as well as her spunky elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci. This misfit trip will encounter ogres, sprites, imps, trolls, and human fools along their journey, which becomes decidedly more perilous as they go along. The end of the first half of season 1 indeed saw the death of a major character while chaos descended upon Dreamland. But the new Disenchantment trailer teases that the death may not be so finite.

The voice cast will feature the return of Abbi Jacobson as Bean, as well as John DiMaggio, Billy West and Maurice LaMarche, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, and Tress MacNeille.

Disenchantment Part 2 returns to Netflix on September 20, 2019.