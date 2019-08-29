Jai Courtney is still out there, reminding everyone he’s not Sam Worthington. In Semper Fi, Courtney plays both a cop and a Marine Corps reservist who decides to break his brother (Nat Wolff) out of jail. Can he pull it off? Will he end up getting caught and land right in prison with his brother? And how does he have time to be both a cop and in the Marines? Watch the Semper Fi trailer below and see.

Semper Fi Trailer

I’m not entirely sure why the makers of Semper Fi thought they had to make their lead character a cop and also a Marine Corps reservist when one or the other would’ve done, but what do I know. In the film, “Cal (Jai Courtney) is a by-the-book police officer who, along with his close-knit group of childhood friends, makes ends meet as a Marine Corps reservist. When Cal’s reckless younger half-brother, Oyster, is arrested after a bar fight and given an unfair prison sentence, Cal – driven by his loyalty to family and fierce code of honor – fights for Oyster (Nat Wolff) in this gripping tale of brotherhood and sacrifice.”

In addition to Courtney and Wolff, Semper Fi stars Finn Wittrock, Beau Knapp, Arturo Castro, and Leighton Meester. Henry-Alex Rubin (Murderball, Disconnect) directs and co-writes the film with Sean Mullin (Amira & Sam, Allegiance).

“My co-writer Sean Mullin, a former Captain in the Army, and I wanted to write a film about that deep feeling of loyalty and love among friends,” said director Rubin. “Before shooting, the cast spent a lot of time training together, going out every night, cooking meals, partying, drinking, nearly getting into barfights, staying up till sunrise. It was the most fun we’ve ever had on a set and that sense of true camaraderie is reflected on screen. For instance, there’s a scene in the film where all the guys are in a car and start teasing Finn Wittrock’s character for wearing cologne. It was an improvised moment caught on camera – entirely real, and one of the most genuine moments in the film for me. From the outside, the film may seem like an action thriller, but in watching it what you’ll really find is a meditation on the emotions and struggles of a group of friends who grew up together. This film is my love letter to friendships.”

Semper Fi arrives on demand and on digital on October 4, 2019.