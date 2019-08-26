Imaginations, and corseted ladies-to-be, literally run wild in the Dickinson trailer starring Hailee Steinfeld as a young Emily Dickinson. But this isn’t the buttoned-up literary icon that you would imagine her as. In Apple TV+’s upcoming coming-of-age series, Steinfeld is a punk rock version of Emily Dickinson who dances wildly and throws up anachronistic hand signs because this isn’t your grandma’s period costume drama. Watch the Dickinson trailer below.

Dickinson Trailer

The first look at the Apple TV+ series Dickinson differs wildly from the ethereal, subdued images that we saw in the streaming platform’s sizzle reel back in March. Less Pride and Prejudice, more The Favourite (but with a decidedly young-adult approach), the first trailer for Dickinson is set to an electronic pop song that builds as Steinfeld muses that she has “one purpose and that is to become a great writer.” The trailer seems to jump between the more grounded, period-appropriate scenes of Dickinson rejecting her parents’ calls for her to be a “proper, young lady” and odd, fantastical scenes in which Dickinson presumably acts out her famous poems or imagines a different, more modern, version of a ball.

The choices are all a little odd and out of sorts, but perhaps a coming-of-age series about a progressive poet like Emily Dickinson calls for this kind of anachronistic approach. While it doesn’t seem like it has quite the darkly comic panache of The Favourite, it has an extremely talented lead in the Oscar-nominated Steinfeld. Steinfeld executive produces this series which is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, best known for her work on The Affair and The Newsroom.

Here is the synopsis from Apple (via The Hollywood Reporter):

The 19th century-set Dickinson will audaciously explore the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld). Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe round out the cast.

Dickinson debuts in the fall on Apple TV+. A premiere date has not yet been announced.