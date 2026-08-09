15 Best Warner Bros. Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Founded on April 4, 1923 by the four Warner brothers, Harry, Albert, Sam, and Jack, Warner Bros. has been a major presence in Hollywood for over a century. Since then, the studio has released iconic blockbusters and boundary-pushing films virtually every decade. Warner Bros. has teamed up with some of the most influential filmmakers to ever grace the medium, including Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, and Howard Hawks. Simply put, Warner Bros. is a longstanding Hollywood institution and is the studio likely behind many of your personal favorite movies.

With Paramount poised to acquire Warner Bros., the venerable studio's future remains uncertain, as does much of the movie industry. This makes spotlighting the greatest releases from Warner Bros. all the more timely today, celebrating the studio's creative achievements. Whether it's genre-defining movies or films containing some of the most iconic performances ever recorded for the screen, we're highlighting the greats.

Celebrating the studio's extensive history, these are the best Warner Bros. movies of all time, ranked.