Clint Eastwood is one of cinema's greatest icons, delivering an inestimable number of performances in classic films across genre, especially Westerns, that have earned him a spot among the all-timers of movie star renown. The only thing more formidable than his work in front of the camera is the time he's spent behind it.

When he moved into directing with the 1971 psychological thriller "Play Misty For Me," Eastwood immediately announced himself as a multi-hyphenate of the highest order. His aptitude would immediately grow from there, producing some of his finest masterpieces early on in his behind-the-scenes capacity and keeping pace well into his 5th working decade (and 8th living one) with cinematic jewels littered throughout. On set, he's known as an amenable and efficient operator, with working days often ending at lunch time because of his streamlined approach. His films represent this as well, frequently encapsulating a minimalist ambiance that elevates any given genre to a practical, unfussy form of affecting artistry.

Like any prolific director, he's put out his share of more underwhelming fare, but Eastwood is a director who always seems to reorient himself back to something more meaningful. His films often explore the knotty complexities of the human and societal spirit, complicating the controversial popular perceptions of his occasionally outspoken jumble of political views. For Eastwood, the movies speak for themselves.

Here are the 10 best movies directed by Clint Eastwood, ranked.