Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Starred In This Underrated Clint Eastwood Crime Drama

Set in 1963 in Texas, the plot follows Butch Haynes (Costner) as he escapes from a state prison with his moronic and nasty cellmate, Terry (Keith Szarabajka), and they go on the run. This "partnership" isn't by choice: Butch hates the guy's guts and plans to ditch him as soon as possible. Before he can do that, though, Terry breaks into a home and tries to molest a single mother of three, and Butch needs to intervene. The commotion wakes up young Phillip (T.J. Lowther), alongside the neighbors, who wanders into the kitchen to find two strange men there. A pistol is right before him on the floor, and Butch asks him to pick it up and bring it over. But instead of snatching it from the boy, he tells him to point it at him and say, "stick 'em up."

It's a crucial moment between the two since Butch isn't trying to be threatening or intimidating but rather comforting, establishing trust even though he has no reason to do so. He doesn't plan to kidnap the child, but when a neighbor walks in on them with a loaded shotgun, he decides to take Phillip in order to flee the scene.

When Red (Eastwood), the chief of the Texas Rangers, learns about the fiasco, he treats it as kidnapping. He goes after the two convicts with a team joined by an inexperienced criminologist (Laura Dern) and a smug FBI marksman (Bradley Whitford) to catch them before they make it to the Texas border.

Butch never intends to harm Phillip; in fact, he treats him like a son he never had. It's an unusual but charming dynamic between a convict and an innocent child, especially because the former opens the kid up to a world full of choices and possibilities. He handles him gently as a young human being whose future isn't predestined by the type of upbringing and parents he has. Butch inherently understands that a child needs trust (first and foremost) before he can believe and rely on an adult. And the more kindness and freedom he gives Phillip, the quicker that initial fear in him will dissipate and turn into excitement and fondness.

That's something that runs deep in Butch, rooted in his complicated past — being the son of a prostitute and an abusive/absent father — and whenever he sees the kind of wrong that was done to him, he acts with a moral ferociousness. Everything he allows Phillip to do is twice as impactful and thrilling, given that he's being raised as a Jehovah's Witness, and the erasure of that belief's restrictions is astonishingly exhilarating to such a young mind. And because of it, Phillip learns to trust Butch and understand he's free to leave whenever he wants.