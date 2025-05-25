Yellowstone Fans Should Watch Taylor Sheridan's Favorite Clint Eastwood Western

While your mileage may vary when it comes to Taylor Sheridan's numerous movies and TV shows, you can't deny that the man has taste. He knows the good stuff and often draws inspiration from the best when it comes to his own screenplays and directorial efforts. In 2017, right before his self-proclaimed directorial debut "Wind River" came out, Sheridan spoke with Rotten Tomatoes about his favorite movies or, more specifically, the ones that meant the most to him as a filmmaker. I don't think it'll come as a big surprise to any Western lover that Clint Eastwood's iconic 1992 farewell to the genre, "Unforgiven," was sitting at the top of his list as one of his all-time best-loved features.

Advertisement

Sheridan praised Eastwood's masterpiece, saying, "Clint Eastwood demystified and destroyed our notion of a Western. He turned it upside down. It was marvelous acting, and at times, his use of monologue and dialogue — that doesn't ever take place in Westerns." He continued, "He did things in the storytelling that hadn't been done in the way that they were done."

If you've seen the movie and are familiar with Eastwood's work, you'll know exactly what Sheridan was talking about. "Unforgiven" was a deconstructionist Western that not only brought closure to Eastwood's gunslinger days as an actor, but also brazenly defied the essential and traditional tropes that used to define the genre for decades.

Advertisement