Gene Hackman's Best Unforgiven Scene Serves As The Film's Lynchpin

It's never easy to learn that yet another screen titan has left us. The rate at which we've been losing our legends is gutting, which is why it deeply saddened me when I found out about the great Gene Hackman passing away with his wife Betsy Arakawa in their New Mexico home.

When it comes to the actor's diverse body of work, there's almost too much to talk about. But that was how Hackman secured his legacy as one of the industry's most versatile performers for decades. Any contemporary actor alive would kill to have the resume Hackman had. He worked with greats like Arthur Penn ("Bonnie and Clyde"), Francis Ford Coppola ("The Conversation"), Richard Donner ("Superman: The Movie"), Sam Raimi ("The Quick and the Dead"), Tony Scott ("Crimson Tide"), and Wes Anderson ("The Royal Tenenbaums"), among countless others.

Hackman won his first Academy Award in 1972 for his turn as Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle in William Friedkin's "The French Connection," But it was his partnership with Clint Eastwood on the 1992 revisionist Western "Unforgiven" that led to his only other win (Best Supporting Actor) for his turn as "Little Bill" Daggett, the ruthless sheriff of Big Whiskey, Wyoming.

"Unforgiven" remains an incredible piece of filmmaking about how violence, no matter how justified, leaves a rot in your soul that just sits there and festers as you learn to live with it. It's a film that seeks to dispel the common myths of romanticized gunslingers in the Wild West, with Hackman summing up the movie's thesis in one incredible scene.