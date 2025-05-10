A Yellowstone Star Is The Only Actor Who Ever Dared To Clash With Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is a man of few words — at least, he tries to be. This is what makes his appearance on the sadly erstwhile television series "Inside the Actors Studio," hosted by the late, great James Lipton, such riveting television. On a talk show where Lipton encouraged interviewees to be open and loquacious, Eastwood often resisted the host's attempts to find parallels between his private and professional life. It's an incredibly good-natured conversation, but Eastwood lets Lipton know when he's ready to move on, or skip altogether, a subject he rather not discuss. (When asked if he was a "solitary child," the star laughs and fires back, "Is this a psychiatric course?")

Moving on has been a central theme in Eastwood life. When he was a young man, his father told him, "You either progress or decay," a philosophy the star has long observed as an actor and a director. Eastwood has never had much truck for artistic indulgence. Having honed his craft as a performer over eight seasons of the television Western "Rawhide" on CBS (which ran from 1959 to 1965), Eastwood grew accustomed to knocking out one episode per week. There was only so much time to fiddle with the script, which gave the actors little space to modulate their portrayal. Once you've been on a show for more than a season, everyone on set expects you to know your character so well that the performance is essentially second nature.

When Eastwood began directing films in 1971 with the masterful suspense flick "Play Misty for Me," he held himself and his actors to the same standard of preparation. Provided you haven't been miscast, if you know your lines and hit your marks, Eastwood believes one take is all you should need. And then, yes, it's time to move on.

This is the way it has always been with Eastwood, and he doesn't make exceptions — even if you happen to be the biggest star in Hollywood at the moment.