Clint Eastwood Had To Be Convinced To Star In This Crime Thriller

Few movie stars have ever had a more unerring sense of what their fans want than Clint Eastwood. The biggest risk he ever took was, really, no risk at all. Yes, he spent one of his last hiatuses from the CBS Western hit "Rawhide" to make a very different kind of Western with Italian auteur Sergio Leone in "A Fistful of Dollars," but if that film had flopped he still would've be an in-demand television star. Instead, the low-budget, unusually-violent-for-its-time oater became an international hit (three years before its U.S. release in 1967), and made Eastwood look like something of a counterculture trailblazer for how it spit in the face of the traditional Westerns still being made by John Wayne.

Eastwood's stature as arguably the biggest star in Hollywood would be solidified in 1971 when he brandished a 44 Magnum and chased down a thrill-seeking killer in "Dirty Harry." Eastwood would make a stinker every now and then (e.g. "The Gauntlet," "Sudden Impact," and "City Heat"), but it wasn't until 1990 with "The Rookie" that he seemed to briefly lose his knack for connecting with his audience. Then he went and made his best film to date in "Unforgiven."

Since then, Eastwood has made films that are undeniably Eastwoodian in their grumpiness and surprising tenderness. This doesn't mean they're always comforting (good luck feeling anything but devastated at the end of "Million Dollar Baby"), but they do leave you grappling with their difficult themes. Along the way, there's only been one film that felt a tad close to out of character for Eastwood, so you might not be surprised that he needed a bit of prodding to take it on.