This Iconic Clint Eastwood Western Is A Spiritual Sequel To His Best Role

Are you a "Dirty Harry" fan or more of a Man With No Name kind of person? Whichever your preference, there's little doubt both are iconic characters in Clint Eastwood's filmography. I personally lean more towards the latter, although his laconic stranger in Sergio Leone's "Dollars Trilogy" is more of a vibe than a three-dimensional character. He's barely two-dimensional — I mean, what do we know about him that the cool moniker doesn't already tell us? He loves rocking a poncho and prefers long, thin cheroots to cigarettes or pipes. He saves his right hand for shooting (in "For a Few Dollars More," at least), and briefly mentions he's from Illinois in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly." That's about as much of a backstory as we get. We don't even get much of an indication what is going on behind that famous squint. As Sergio Leone said of Eastwood's acting style, he had two expressions: With hat and no hat.

The Man With No Name is an enigma, a blank, and what makes him so memorable is simply the sheer star power of Eastwood's screen presence as his sharp-shooting force of retribution blows through those three movies. Even the term "Man With No Name" is vague, cooked up after the fact by United Artists as a marketing ploy for the films' Stateside release. For Leone and Eastwood, he was variously known by three nicknames: Joe, Manco, and Blondie, respectively. And all that is totally fine – the role made Eastwood one of the best Western movie actors ever, and we don't need a detailed bio for him. (I'd hate it if anyone did a "Dollars" prequel and revealed that "Manco" was actually the name of his beloved pet iguana as a kid or something stupid like that.)

Although Eastwood's landmark spaghetti westerns with Leone are regarded with classics now, the "Dollars Trilogy" was poorly received by some critics who took issue with the violence. Pauline Kael wasn't a big fan; she loved bashing Eastwood's films for being too macho, dumb, and violent. She at least was half-right about the violence thing: There is little denying that Clint Eastwood built his career playing violent men. As he matured as a filmmaker, however, he would eventually reckon with his ruthless Western legacy in "Unforgiven." In many ways, that Oscar-winning film was a spiritual sequel to his star-making turns in the "Dollars" movies.