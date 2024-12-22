This Crime Thriller Novel Became A Clint Eastwood Classic — And Inspired The Author Of Gone Girl

Dennis Lehane is one of the most respected popular writers working, and Hollywood has been paying close attention to his books for the past 20 years. Not many authors can boast that Martin Scorsese made their book into a movie, but Lehane can thanks to Scorsese's "Shutter Island."

Though hesitant to personally adapt his books into screenplays ("it feels like operating on my own child," he once said), Lehane himself has more than a few credits as a screenwriter. He was part of "The Wire" writers room and developed the 2022 prison drama mini-series, "Black Bird."

The first Lehane movie was 2003's "Mystic River," directed by Clint Eastwood. The movie created quite a buzz, getting six Oscar nominations and netting Sean Penn the Best Actor award. (It understandably lost Best Picture to "The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.")

Lehane's first novels were a five book run about the Boston private detectives Patrick Kenzie and Angie Gennaro, published from 1994 to 1999. After "Prayers for Rain," he left Kenzie & Gennaro behind (coming back for a wrap-up novel in 2010) and published his first standalone novel in 2001: "Mystic River." He may have left behind his old leads, but not Boston or his themes of how living in that community defines you.

The story has three main characters, all childhood friends: Jimmy Marcus (a retired criminal), Sean Devine (a police detective), and Dave Boyle. When they were kids, Dave was abducted by child molesters and held captive for several days, an experience that pushed them apart and left Dave with still-open wounds. Like Lehane's earlier books, "Mystic River" becomes a murder mystery when Jimmy's daughter Katie is found murdered — after Dave came home the previous night wearing a blood-stained jacket.

Among the fans of "Mystic River" is Gillian Flynn, author of "Gone Girl." She has said that "Mystic River" was her north star when she was writing her first novel, "Sharp Objects." (Like Lehane, Flynn's books have made it to the movies and she's become a part-time screenwriter.)

Would never have written my first novel if it weren't for MYSTIC RIVER. SHARP OBJECTS was just a 100-page mess of themes and thought and Mystic River was truly my moment of epiphany. Psyched to have a conversation with @dennislehane tomorrow at 8:15PM CT. https://t.co/1dkA9WdlL8 pic.twitter.com/oA2UjL7UOD — Gillian Flynn (@TheGillianFlynn) March 30, 2021

Does Flynn's novels live up to their inspiration? For that matter, do the adaptations of Lehane's books live up to their source material?