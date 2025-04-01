Why John Wayne Wrote Clint Eastwood An Angry Letter Over High Plains Drifter

Between 1939 and 1964, John Wayne was the face of the Hollywood Western. There were major stars who thrived within the genre at the same time (James Stewart, Gary Cooper, and Henry Fonda), but they were too artistically ambitious to keep making the same kinds of movies over and over again. Wayne didn't mind playing outright bastards (see "Red River" or "The Searchers"), but he never would've played a disturbingly obsessed protagonist like Scottie Ferguson in "Vertigo," nor would he have allowed himself to be putty in the hands of Barbara Stanwyck in "The Lady Eve" or "Ball of Fire" (though she did make quick work of a pre-stardom Duke in "Baby Face"). When Wayne wanted to stretch, he made a war movie. And on the off-chance he did step outside of his comfort zone, he paid for it (possibly in more ways than one with "The Conqueror").

Basically, for two decades and change, when people thought of Westerns, they thought of Wayne. So it's understandable that he got to feeling a tad proprietary about the genre as he got older and moviegoers' appetites changed. Politically, Wayne was fiercely conservative and just as committed a patriot – at least when it came to rhetoric. He famously avoided any kind of military service during World War II (unlike contemporaries Stewart and Fonda), which rendered much of his chestiness hollow. But as far as Hollywood was concerned, he was very much the alpha dog, and when he objected to the dark direction the Western was headed in due to the popularity of Spaghetti Westerns in the 1960s, his opinion mattered more than anyone else's.

How upset was Wayne about the advent of revisionist, anti-heroic Westerns? Angry enough to harangue Clint Eastwood in a letter about it.