15 Years Ago, Christopher Nolan Delivered One Of The Biggest Original Box Office Hits Ever

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I've been fascinated by dreams my whole life, since I was a kid, and I think the relationship between movies and dreams is something that's always interested me, and I liked the idea of trying to portray dreams on film." Those are the words of Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan explaining in 2010 where the idea for "Inception" came from.

Conceptually, it sounds just as likely to be a $15 million A24 movie than what we got, which was a mind-bending, massively expensive, inventive blockbuster that was, in addition to being a massive hit, a wholly original idea. 15 years later, it's hard to imagine almost any original movie getting a $160 million green light from a studio like Warner Bros. Yet, Nolan was at the beginning of one of the most incredible hot streaks Hollywood has ever seen. "Inception" still serves as perhaps his most impressive commercial achievement within that hot streak, as it still ranks as one of the biggest original movies ever made.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, we're looking back at "Inception" 15 years later. We'll go over the movie's origins, where Nolan was at in his career at that time, what happened when the movie hit theaters, what happened in the aftermath of its release, and what lessons we can learn from it all these years later. Let's dig in, shall we?