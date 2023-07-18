Inception's Hallway Fight Is The Best Action Scene Ever

Leave it to Christopher Nolan to take a relatively simple concept — a heist film — and turn it into one of the most mind-bending mainstream blockbusters of the century. Don't ask me why, but it's become somewhat passé in recent years to admit that a movie as complex as "Inception" actually did throw us all for a loop back in 2010, inciting an entire phenomenon of moviegoers going back to the theaters for multiple re-watches to better understand what actually happened in the story. But over a decade later, even after later efforts explored such ideas as "temporal pincer movements," there's still something magical about the depth and breadth of layers contained within "Inception."

Of course, the irony is that this is the movie in Nolan's entire filmography that spends the most amount of time outright explaining to audiences everything that's going to follow. Such intricate world-building meant getting viewers up to speed on the concepts of "kicks," dreams within dreams, and a whole lot more. But as tedious as all that exposition could've been, Nolan expertly weaved that information into the fabric of the story so that we could hit the ground running once Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), Ariadne (Elliot Page), Arthur (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), and the rest of the merry team of mind-thieves delved further into the subconscious of their target, businessman Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy).

All that attention to detail allowed the hallway fight to hit harder than any Nolan action sequence had done before — or since.