Christopher Nolan Originally Conceived Inception As A Horror Movie

It's been 23 years since Christopher Nolan dazzled moviegoers with his breakout neo-noir "Memento," and he has more than made good on that film's overwhelming promise. In terms of building a Hollywood filmmaking career, there's not a single misstep in his filmography. He proved himself capable of handling a major studio picture with "Insomnia," did a graceful one-for-them/one-for-me two-step between Batman movies and personal projects, and now can call his tune at an unprecedented level. Every studio wants Nolan, and they're willing to give him anything he wants to lock him down.

And now that he's about to win the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for "Oppenheimer" (a three-hour biopic that is currently $60 million short of a $1 billion worldwide gross), his rate is about to get a significant bump.

Given that Nolan has never gone more than three years between movies, it's not too early to speculate as to what he'll do next. He's reached an intriguing juncture in his career; though he's hopped around genre-wise (from noir to superheroes to cerebral spy thriller to sci-fi to war movie to the brain-scrambling olio that is "Tenet"), his films contain the same aesthetic DNA. If he wanted to take a vacation from the Nolan house style and make a stripped-down, improvised drama or comedy, he could do it risk-free. The film could fail, and he'd still be the most in-demand director on the planet.

The possibilities are limitless, and Nolan's taste is fairly diverse (e.g. he adores Adam McKay's "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby"). I'm down for whatever he does post-"Oppenheimer", but if there's one genre in particular I'd love to see him try on for size, it'd be horror. Interestingly, it wouldn't be the first time he considered throwing a good scare into us.