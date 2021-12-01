20% Of Fans Believe This Is The Best Clint Eastwood Movie - Are They Right?

Directed by Eastwood, "Unforgiven" predictably takes the top spot because it subverts the western genre tropes that made him famous in fascinating ways. It is not an exciting adventure, but rather a haunting meditation on the ramifications of violence that demythologizes Eastwood's heroic star image. The story revolves around William Munny, an aging outlaw who takes on one final job years after he settling down on a pig farm. Munny is not a gallant savior but an aging former gunfighter haunted by the people he's murdered; he is apprehensive about seeking further vengeance and must face a sociopathic sheriff (played by Gene Hackman). Brian D. Johnson hails the film in his review for Maclean's Magazine:

"Eloquent and expansive, 'Unforgiven' is arguably the best film of Eastwood's career — a movie that could well serve as the last word on the western."

"Unforgiven" is unquestionably Eastwood's best because it actively deconstructs the conventions of westerns past to present them in a gritty new format, as No Film School explains in further detail. "Gran Torino" ranking as second accounts for its wide appeal as a gripping vigilante justice narrative that wields Eastwood's new grumpy old man persona, but it has been criticized for its racial politics and white savior narrative, as reported by IndieWire. "Million Dollar Baby" has lots of accolades and is a tear-jerking tragedy, but it is no match for the revenge tales Eastwood is known for.

As someone who became known for his silence and stoicism as The Man With No Name, Eastwoods' heartfelt character studies are quite the opposite. Rather than retiring, Eastwood keeps creating his brand of passionate, feel-everything movies — frequently starring in narratives suitable for his older age. He directed "Richard Jewell" just before turning 90! Clint Eastwood is an enduring film legend who continues to make incredible work.