10 Best Sci-Fi Movies Of All Time, According To IMDb

With the rise of social media and Letterboxd, online film discussion among general-audience movie fans and dedicated cinephiles has become more democratized than ever. But before celebrities and fans were sharing their Top Four films in viral social media clips, the go-to resource for discerning the greatest films of all time, as decided by the public, was the IMDb Top 250.

The Top 250 list is pretty much what it sounds like: the 250 films on IMDb with the highest ratings from "regular voters" on the website (the criteria for who is considered a regular voter haa been kept secret). Those ratings are then collated using a weighted averaging formula that helps to balance films with high scores versus films with high amounts of ratings, and bam, you've got 250 films that are ostensibly considered the "best" by IMDb users.

The Top 250 encompasses all genres, but in this instance, we're interested in sci-fi. What are the greatest films involving those varying elements of space adventure, cyborg action, dystopian futures, and beyond, as deemed by IMDb users? They're, of course, films that are widely considered by popular opinion to be some of the greatest sci-fi films ever made from filmmaking heavyweights — the sci-fi entries in particular offer a considerable hint as to the director with the most entries on the Top 250. You can rest assured that the best sci-fi movies according to IMDb is full of definitive sci-fi classics.