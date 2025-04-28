Every The Matrix Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

You could argue that "The Animatrix" doesn't really qualify for this list. Due to its unique structure as an anthology film, it could technically be watched piece by piece. However, the film's totality is actually super important to what it's trying to do — and what it's trying to do is really, really cool.

Released in 2005, two years after the end of the trilogy in cinemas, "The Animatrix" brings together the Wachowskis' cyber world with the Japanese anime creators who inspired it. The film consists of various shorts, each with a different animation style, with a star-studded roster of directors, animators, and writers in play. And yet, these are much more than vignettes. As a whole, the film fills in the gaps of the original trilogy, revealing how humanity first created machine sentience, turned against it, and eventually succumbed to its superior strength. We get stories from the perspective of the machines, as well as numerous escapades across the "Matrix" timeline from both within and outside of the Matrix.

Freedom, discovery, compassion, violence, control, humanity, the ascension of the soul — all of these core ideas from the larger franchises are explored here, and the gorgeous aesthetics help them resonate even louder. Every frame of the film is an art piece, anchored by yet another incredible score from original trilogy composer Don Davis, who turns in some of his best work ever. This isn't just a collection of side stories — it's an artistic complement that makes the whole series richer. Like "The Clone Wars" to the "Star Wars" prequels, or in a grander sense, "The Silmarillion" to "The Lord of the Rings," "The Animatrix" adds depth, texture, and numerous memorable moments to an already complex universe. And while it may not be as cohesive or expensive as the first two movies on this list, it also doesn't have their lows.