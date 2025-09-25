The Humphrey Bogart Classic With A Near Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Directed by Michael Curtiz (with Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein, and Howard Koch sharing credit for the film's chaotically assembled script), "Casablanca" is one of those great enduring classics that's so much more than the sum of its parts. It's a refugee story told by refugees, a melodramatic romance set during the hell of war, and it's made an imprint on our cultural subconscious that's impossible to deny.

Despite its World War II-era setting, "Casablanca" is a timeless story about a man (Bogart) who runs into the woman he used to love (Ingrid Bergman), forcing them to question how fate drove them apart and whether or not they'll be together again. "Seeing the film over and over again, year after year, I find it never grows over-familiar," as Roger Ebert wrote in a four-star review published in 1996. "It plays like a favorite musical album; the more I know it, the more I like it." There's nothing self-important about the film either; as Ebert observed, "No one making 'Casablanca' thought they were making a great movie. It was simply another Warner Bros. release."

Indeed, it's a pretty unabashed melodrama; even Pauline Kael, a critic who was never afraid of (and some would say notorious for) dancing to the beat of her own drum, admitted the film has a "special appealingly schlocky romanticism, and you're never really pressed to take its melodramatic twists and turns seriously" in her review. And sure, without any context, the movie may seem a bit theatrical, but when you remember that it was released the same month in 1942 that Nazis invaded the actual Casablanca, it takes on a special new level of meaning.

As for Martin Scribbs, the film's lone dissenter on RT? He's simply quoted as having described the movie as "overblown," having presumably not been won over by its central romance. Well, you can't win 'em all, right? (Scribbs has also referred to himself as being a "pedant, poet, and sot," so you should probably take his opinion with a grain of salt anyway.)