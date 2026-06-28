The Funniest Movie Of All Time, According To The American Film Institute

In today's world of cinema discourse, the concept of a canon has become more mercurial. Although institutions such as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences certainly still matter, the general public have come to understand that veneration from such institutions is not the be-all, end-all measure of movie quality. But it does help to have guidelines and milestones, if for no better reason than it encourages us all to search for our own thoughts, opinions, and point of view. We must retain some respect for these institutions and the films they choose to acclaim.

With that in mind, I'm proud to announce that the American Film Institute has officially declared "Blazing Saddles," the 1974 Western spoof by Mel Brooks, to be the funniest film of all time.

You read that right: the AFI has made an "honorary reorganization" (as the official press release calls it) of the "100 Years...100 Laughs" list of the best comedy movies of all time. The list was first compiled and unveiled back in June of 2000, when Billy Wilder's 1959 "Some Like It Hot" took first place, leaving "Blazing Saddles" back at No. 6. It might've stayed there indefinitely, were it not for the fact that Brooks is celebrating his 100th birthday today, June 28th, 2026. His centennial is what inspired the AFI to make this change. As the press release playfully explains, Brooks "has long kvetched that his film is far funnier" than the Wilder movie, to which AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale has now replied, "He's right!" Whether or not you agree, there's no doubt that Brooks' long career is more than worthy of celebration.